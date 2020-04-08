Russian Government Allocates Over $440Mln to Help Regions Fight Coronavirus - Decree

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to allocate 33.4 billion rubles ($441.8 million) from the government's Reserve Fund to regional government to help them equip hospitals with extra beds and medical supplies for COVID-19 patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to allocate 33.4 billion rubles ($441.8 million) from the government's Reserve Fund to regional government to help them equip hospitals with extra beds and medical supplies for COVID-19 patients.

"To allocate 33.

44 billion rubles from the Russian government's Reserve Fund to the Russian Finance Ministry to further distribute these funds to the Russian regions' budgets," the decree, published on the official legal information portal, read.

The funds will be used for equipping and re-equipping hospitals, and providing them with supplies needed to tackle the spread of the coronavirus and treat patients.

So far, Russia has confirmed 8,672 cases of the disease on its soil, including 63 deaths and 86 recoveries.