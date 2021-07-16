UrduPoint.com
Russian Government Allows Roscosmos to Negotiate With US Deliveries of New Rocket Engines

The Russian government allowed Roscosmos' enterprise NPO Energomash to negotiate with the United States on concluding a contract for the deliveries of RD-181M rocket engines, according to an order published on Friday on the legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Russian government allowed Roscosmos' enterprise NPO Energomash to negotiate with the United States on concluding a contract for the deliveries of RD-181M rocket engines, according to an order published on Friday on the legal information portal.

"To accept the proposal of the state space corporation Roscosmos, agreed with the interested Federal executive authorities, on holding negotiations between the joint-stock company NPO Energomash named after academician V.P. Glushko and company Orbital Sciences (the United States of America) on the conclusion of the contract on the use of the liquid-propellant rocket engine RD181M in the Antares launch vehicle used to deliver cargo to the International Space Station and launch research and commercial spacecraft," the document says.

