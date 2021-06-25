Russian Government Approves Decree on Temporary Duties on Metals Export

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Russian government said on Friday it had approved the introduction of temporary duties on the export of ferrous and base metals from August 1 to December 31.

"From August 1 to December 31, 2021, export duties on ferrous and non-ferrous metals are being introduced in Russia. This resolution was approved by the government.

The decision was made to curb the rise in prices for metal products in the domestic market," the statement says.

It is noted that the duties will consist of a basic rate (15 percent) and a specific component (in US Dollars per tonne). The value of the latter is calculated depending on the type of metal (for non-ferrous metals) or the degree of processing of products (for ferrous metals), taking into account the dynamics of world prices for the first five months of 2021.