Russian Government Approves Regulation on State Control Over Foreign Agents' Activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The Russian government approved the regulation on state control over the activities of foreign agents, the corresponding document is published on the internet portal of legal information.

State control is carried out through control measures, scheduled inspections of foreign agents should be carried out no more than once a year, the document says.

The regulation implements the law on control over the activities of persons under foreign influence, adopted in July last year, which summarized all the norms of the Russian legislation on foreign agents that were in force at that time and introduced a number of new provisions.