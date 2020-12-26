Russian Government Approves Rules on Subsidies for Accelerated Development of IT Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The Russian government has approved the rules on granting subsidies for accelerated development of new projects in the IT-sector, the press service said on Saturday.

"The State will promote accelerated development of new projects in the IT-sector. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on the rules on granting subsidies for these aims," the government said in a statement.

The rules were approved under the Digital Economy national program to facilitate the development of innovative domestic IT-projects.

"Programs are designed to these ends by the internet Initiatives Development Fund. From 2021-2023, 750 million rubles [$10.1 million] will be allocated for these objectives.

The funds have already been included in the Federal budget," the statement said.

The Digital Economy national project, initiated in 2018 and set to be concluded in late 2024, was designed to allocate additional funds to the development of the domestic IT-sector. According to the project's road map, Internet access will be provided to 13,958 settlements, with Russia's 10 largest cities being covered with 5G networks. The project, costing 1.6 trillion rubles, also envisages holding computer literacy courses for 10 million citizens. Furthermore, 120,000 Russians will get degrees in IT and Computer Science, and 33,000 talented school students will be awarded grants.