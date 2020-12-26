UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Government Approves Rules On Subsidies For Accelerated Development Of IT Projects

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russian Government Approves Rules on Subsidies for Accelerated Development of IT Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The Russian government has approved the rules on granting subsidies for accelerated development of new projects in the IT-sector, the press service said on Saturday.

"The State will promote accelerated development of new projects in the IT-sector. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on the rules on granting subsidies for these aims," the government said in a statement.

The rules were approved under the Digital Economy national program to facilitate the development of innovative domestic IT-projects.

"Programs are designed to these ends by the internet Initiatives Development Fund. From 2021-2023, 750 million rubles [$10.1 million] will be allocated for these objectives.

The funds have already been included in the Federal budget," the statement said.

The Digital Economy national project, initiated in 2018 and set to be concluded in late 2024, was designed to allocate additional funds to the development of the domestic IT-sector. According to the project's road map, Internet access will be provided to 13,958 settlements, with Russia's 10 largest cities being covered with 5G networks. The project, costing 1.6 trillion rubles, also envisages holding computer literacy courses for 10 million citizens. Furthermore, 120,000 Russians will get degrees in IT and Computer Science, and 33,000 talented school students will be awarded grants.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Russia Budget Road 5G 2018 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Rouhani Says Iran Free of COVID-19 Red Zones, But ..

7 minutes ago

Five linemen punished for ignoring safety measures ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa v Sri Lanka scores

7 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives COVID-19 vaccine as co ..

19 minutes ago

Two Police Officers Dead as Afghan Capital Rocked ..

12 minutes ago

Shooting in Berlin Has Nothing to Do With SPD Head ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.