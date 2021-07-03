Russian Government Bans Imports of Sugar, Spaghetti, Ketchup, Other Goods From Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The Russian government has added sugar, spaghetti, ketchup and some other products to the list of goods banned for importing from Ukraine, the official portal of legal information said.

Full-fat cocoa paste, some finished products of corn and cereals, muesli, mayonnaise, soups, broths, ice creams and soft drinks are also prohibited from importing to Russia from Ukraine.

Russia also banned the imports of Ukrainian finished and canned meat, crustaceans and shellfish products.

The restrictions also apply to some types of timber and packaging made of wood.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Ukraine has since repeatedly accused the Russian authorities of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Moscow has denied any interference claims and slammed them as unacceptable.

Since 2014, the two countries have exchanged a huge number of various restrictions.