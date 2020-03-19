UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Government Calls COVID-19 One Of Worst Global Health Crises In Last 50 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russian Government Calls COVID-19 One of Worst Global Health Crises in Last 50 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The current coronavirus disease outbreak is one of the worst health care crises in the last 50 years, the Russian government said Thursday in a statement on the measures taken to protect the Russian citizens.

"The situation today is characterized as a global pandemic. This is one of the worst health care crises in the last 50 years," the cabinet said.

Russia has already restricted air travel with several countries and organized monitoring of people who returned from abroad and those who had contact with them for symptoms of the coronavirus disease. Entry of foreigners is suspended until May 1.

"In the future, if needed, the restrictions will be reviewed taking into account the outbreak situation in foreign countries," the government said.

The coronavirus-linked measures, which include scaling down or canceling sporting and cultural events as well as disinfection of workplaces and other steps, will be maintained and may be strengthened, the cabinet said.

"The decisions and recommendations that are being adopted, first of all, in terms of bans and restrictions, may seem excessive. However, scientists consider them effective when fighting an epidemic," the government said. 

The cabinet described the situation as a challenge for everyone in the country.

"It requires acting as much in sync as possible, accepting responsibility not only for one's own health, but  for the health of other people as well," the cabinet said.

Related Topics

Russia May All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 March 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

7 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

10 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.