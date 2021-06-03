UrduPoint.com
Russian Government Doing Everything Possible To Support Pandemic-Affected Business - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia will confidently overcome the economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and break new grounds, as the government will be doing everything possible to support the business, President Vladimir Putin assured on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia will confidently overcome the economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and break new grounds, as the government will be doing everything possible to support the business, President Vladimir Putin assured on Thursday.

Putin joined the ceremony of investment agreements signing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) through video link.

"I want to thank you for your effort and express hope that we will not just confidently overcome the difficult situation that the whole world is currently facing .

.. there is no doubt we will break new grounds. I have absolutely no doubt in it. The Russian government has been and will be doing everything possible to support you," Putin said.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

