Russian Government Extends Operation of Russian Segment of ISS Until 2028 - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Russian government has extended the lifespan of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2028, Director General of Russian space corporation Roscosmos Yury Borisov said on Wednesday.

"The time has come to discuss in detail the issues of creating the Russian orbital station because, by decision of the government, the operation of the International Space Station has been extended until 2028. But time is running fast, and in no case should we have breaks in manned astronautics," Borisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Scientific and Technical Council of Roscosmos approved the decision to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the ISS through 2028 in February.