Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Government Extends Operation Of Russian Segment Of ISS Until 2028 - Roscosmos Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russian Government Extends Operation of Russian Segment of ISS Until 2028 - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Russian government has extended the lifespan of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2028, Director General of Russian space corporation Roscosmos Yury Borisov said on Wednesday.

"The time has come to discuss in detail the issues of creating the Russian orbital station because, by decision of the government, the operation of the International Space Station has been extended until 2028. But time is running fast, and in no case should we have breaks in manned astronautics," Borisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Scientific and Technical Council of Roscosmos approved the decision to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the ISS through 2028 in February.

Related Topics

Russia February National University Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

5 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

27 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.