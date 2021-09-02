UrduPoint.com

Russian Government Mulling Rosneft's Request To Transport Gas Via Nord Stream 2 - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:21 PM

Russian Government Mulling Rosneft's Request to Transport Gas Via Nord Stream 2 - Official

The Russian government is currently considering a request by Rosneft to supply gas via the soon to be finished Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Russian government is currently considering a request by Rosneft to supply gas via the soon to be finished Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"There was a request, it was submitted to the Government of the Russian Federation. At the moment we are awaiting the opinion of our ministries ... and then it will be discussed by the Government, " Novak told the reporters.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a joint venture of another Russian energy giant, Gazprom, and its several European partners, is close to completion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Thursday. Gazprom said in mid-August it was expecting to deliver 5.6 billion cubic meters (1.34 cubic miles) of gas through the pipeline before the end of the year.

Once launched, the pipeline is expected to supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Germany Nord Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Western Union restarting money transfer services t ..

Western Union restarting money transfer services to Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 KP Rescue-1122 tackles more than 24,000 emergencie ..

KP Rescue-1122 tackles more than 24,000 emergencies during last month

2 minutes ago
 NA Body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

NA Body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

2 minutes ago
 Italian Air Force to Crew 1st Manned Commercial Sp ..

Italian Air Force to Crew 1st Manned Commercial Space Mission - Virgin Galactic

2 minutes ago
 UNHCR Chief Congratulates Iranian Foreign Minister ..

UNHCR Chief Congratulates Iranian Foreign Minister on Appointment

5 minutes ago
 Russian Pacific Fleet Holds Exercises in Peter the ..

Russian Pacific Fleet Holds Exercises in Peter the Great Gulf

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.