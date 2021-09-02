The Russian government is currently considering a request by Rosneft to supply gas via the soon to be finished Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Russian government is currently considering a request by Rosneft to supply gas via the soon to be finished Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"There was a request, it was submitted to the Government of the Russian Federation. At the moment we are awaiting the opinion of our ministries ... and then it will be discussed by the Government, " Novak told the reporters.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a joint venture of another Russian energy giant, Gazprom, and its several European partners, is close to completion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Thursday. Gazprom said in mid-August it was expecting to deliver 5.6 billion cubic meters (1.34 cubic miles) of gas through the pipeline before the end of the year.

Once launched, the pipeline is expected to supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany.