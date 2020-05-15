Russian Government Not Concealing Information on COVID-19 Death Rate - Lavrov

The Russian government has no intention to conceal information about the national COVID-19 death rate, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, commenting on the New York Times newspaper's claims that Russia misreports coronavirus fatalities

"As for the coronavirus statistics, .

.. I assure you that the Russian authorities would be the last to wish to hide the truth. This is not some kind of joke, this is about people's lives, and I think playing with lives is outrageous, and it is also outrageous to use the situation for smearing the reputation of any country," Lavrov said in an interview with the RBC media group.