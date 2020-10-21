Russian Government Not Discussing COVID-19 Lockdown - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Russian government is not discussing lockdowns and non-working days amid the spike in coronavirus incidence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday.

"There is no talk about it," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possibility of such measures.

The lockdown was needed in the spring, since there was a lack of artificial lung ventilators and individual protective gear, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

"The supply of oxygen lines to hospitals was just launched back then, we were adjusting the healthcare infrastructure to combat the pandemic. This is why extreme precautions were needed. Now this effort has brought fruit. The system is ready to withstand the pressure of the pandemic," Peskov explained.