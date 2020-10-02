UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Government Not In Talks On Harsh COVID-19 Restrictions - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Russian Government Not in Talks on Harsh COVID-19 Restrictions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Russian government is not currently discussing introduction of any severe COVID-19 restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

Earlier in the day, the Russian coronavirus response center said that the country's COVID-19 total had grown by 9,412 to 1,194,643 in the past 24 hours.

"As far as I know, this is not on the agenda now," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin is aware of any plan of action, a new lockdown plan, for instance.

Russia's regions are addressing the situation, with new preventive measures being introduced, such as a call for sending Moscow employees to work from home, the Kremlin spokesman recalled.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

9 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling ..

3 minutes ago

Govt allocates over 27 bln to rehabilitates Pakist ..

54 seconds ago

Azerbaijan Conducts Strike on Karabakh's Hadrut Us ..

56 seconds ago

86 % land acquired for Diamer Basha Dam so far

3 minutes ago

Russia Records 9,412 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.