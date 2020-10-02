Russian Government Not in Talks on Harsh COVID-19 Restrictions - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Russian government is not currently discussing introduction of any severe COVID-19 restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

Earlier in the day, the Russian coronavirus response center said that the country's COVID-19 total had grown by 9,412 to 1,194,643 in the past 24 hours.

"As far as I know, this is not on the agenda now," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin is aware of any plan of action, a new lockdown plan, for instance.

Russia's regions are addressing the situation, with new preventive measures being introduced, such as a call for sending Moscow employees to work from home, the Kremlin spokesman recalled.