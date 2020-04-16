Russian Government Orders to Use Non-Registered Drug Hydroxychloroquine Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian government ordered to use and distribute a non-registered Chinese drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus infection, according to a document published on the official legal portal.

"To treat the new coronavirus infection, the National Medical Research Center for Cardiology of the Russian Health Ministry is ordered to use, store, distribute and donate to other medical organizations ... non-registered drug with the international non-proprietary name hydroxychloroquine," the document says.