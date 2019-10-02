UrduPoint.com
Russian Government Prepares 2050 Environmental Strategy - Energy Minister

Russian Government Prepares 2050 Environmental Strategy - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Russian government is preparing an environmental strategy for the period until 2050, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"The government is currently preparing an environmental strategy for the period until 2050.

We are thinking ahead, about the period of three decades already. For us this is obviously an important agenda, which is motivated by the current situation in the world," Novak said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

