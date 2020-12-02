UrduPoint.com
Russian Government Prioritizes COVID-19 Vaccination Of Russian Citizens - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:31 PM

The Russian government prioritizes vaccinating the citizens against COVID-19, this is the main goal of the domestic production, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Russian government prioritizes vaccinating the citizens against COVID-19, this is the main goal of the domestic production, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Later in the day, Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations will hold a presentation to provide detailed information on the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Russia's permanent UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia and Russian Direct Investment Fund chief Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the event.

"Of course, Russians and domestic production are the definite priority. Production inside Russia is already being deployed, and it will provide for the needs of Russians," Peskov told reporters.

