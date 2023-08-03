Open Menu

Russian Government Puts Norway On Unfriendly Countries List

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Russian Government Puts Norway on Unfriendly Countries List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Norway has been put on the list of foreign countries that are committing unfriendly actions against Russia's diplomatic and consular missions, the Russian government said on Thursday.

"The government has expanded the list of unfriendly countries.

The Kingdom of Norway has been included on the list of foreign countries that are committing unfriendly actions against Russia's diplomatic and consular missions abroad. Diplomatic missions that are included in this list, are limited in their ability to hire employees from Russia for work at embassies, consulates, offices of state bodies," the government said in a statement.

From now on, Norway will be allowed to hire no more than 27 local employees at its embassy and consulates, the statement also said.

