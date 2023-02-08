A Bloomberg article about alleged pressure from the Russian government on the Bank of Russia to lower the key rate is not true, these speculations are related to the desire to influence the development of the country's economy, Boris Belyakov, the prime minister's press secretary, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) A Bloomberg article about alleged pressure from the Russian government on the Bank of Russia to lower the key rate is not true, these speculations are related to the desire to influence the development of the country's economy, Boris Belyakov, the prime minister's press secretary, said on Tuesday.

"The information from Bloomberg's publication about pressure from the government of the Russian Federation on the Bank of Russia to lower the key rate is not true. The cabinet of ministers and the central bank are in constant contact, including on developing measures to support the economy under sanctions and act within their powers and functionality," Belyakov said.

He stressed that the publication of such information was always sensitive for businesses and citizens.

"And such stuffing is speculation in order to influence the development of the situation in the economy," Belyakov added.