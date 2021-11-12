Russian Government Submits Bills on Use of QR Codes to State Duma

The Russian government said it had submitted bills on the use of QR codes in Russia to the parliament's lower house

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Russian government said it had submitted bills on the use of QR codes in Russia to the parliament's lower house.

According to the draft, citizens will be able to attend public events, cultural institutions, cafes and shops either with a QR code proving vaccination, or a document proving recovery from the coronavirus, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination, the government said.

Nothing will be required to visit pharmacies, grocery stores and organizations selling essential goods, the bill says.

For intercity and international transportation, passengers will also need either of the three documents. Foreigners will need a negative PCR test to use air or railway transportation in Russia.

The proposed solutions for the introduction of QR codes in transport and public places are an emergency measure against the background of the difficult situation with COVID, the government said.

The decision on the use of QR codes and the list of objects where they are required will be taken by the regional authorities, it said.