UrduPoint.com

Russian Government Submits Bills On Use Of QR Codes To State Duma

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:25 PM

Russian Government Submits Bills on Use of QR Codes to State Duma

The Russian government said it had submitted bills on the use of QR codes in Russia to the parliament's lower house

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Russian government said it had submitted bills on the use of QR codes in Russia to the parliament's lower house.

According to the draft, citizens will be able to attend public events, cultural institutions, cafes and shops either with a QR code proving vaccination, or a document proving recovery from the coronavirus, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination, the government said.

Nothing will be required to visit pharmacies, grocery stores and organizations selling essential goods, the bill says.

For intercity and international transportation, passengers will also need either of the three documents. Foreigners will need a negative PCR test to use air or railway transportation in Russia.

The proposed solutions for the introduction of QR codes in transport and public places are an emergency measure against the background of the difficult situation with COVID, the government said.

The decision on the use of QR codes and the list of objects where they are required will be taken by the regional authorities, it said.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Visit From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afg ..

Two Suspects in Explosion in Mosque in Eastern Afghanistan Detained - Governor's ..

11 seconds ago
 Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral coope ..

Pak-Swiss political consultations: Bilateral cooperation, Kashmir, Afghanistan d ..

12 seconds ago
 Pakistan HC for India issues around 3000 visas to ..

Pakistan HC for India issues around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees

14 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Co ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Council Coordinator for MENA reg ..

10 minutes ago
 Japanese Parliament to Hold Extraordinary Meeting ..

Japanese Parliament to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on Budget on December 6 - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Mali Hopes Russia Will Help Nation's Mineral Explo ..

Mali Hopes Russia Will Help Nation's Mineral Exploration Effort - Foreign Minist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.