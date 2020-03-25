UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Government To Help All Citizens Facing Difficulties Amid COVID-19 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:28 PM

Russian Government to Help All Citizens Facing Difficulties Amid COVID-19 - Kremlin

The Russian government will provide assistance to all citizens facing difficulties in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Russian government will provide assistance to all citizens facing difficulties in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

The official was asked whether the Kremlin was ready to open a "money box" referring to the Russian National Wealth Fund and provide all Russians with social payments. This measures, practiced abroad, has been recently supported by CEO of the Russian Nanotechnologies Corporation (RUSNANO) Anatoly Chubais, who noted that these payments must be provided only to those who is really in need.

"As for opening the money box, it depends on what we are calling the money box.

We should use professional terms here. Of course, the government holds relevant discussions and intends to help everyone facing difficulties in the light of COVID-19 crisis," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, on Tuesday, there was a meeting where possible measures to support the Russian economy, small and medium businesses, as well as ordinary citizens were discussed and this discussion will continue.

"If it is necessary, the state will use all the available tools ... Opening the money box is not the goal in itself. The goal in itself is to provide assistance and it will be provided," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Money All Government

Recent Stories

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

Traders provide hand sanitizers to Rescue 1122

1 minute ago

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Now Higher Than China' ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Post (PP) retired employees praised initi ..

1 minute ago

Preventive steps taken to keep Attock Jail hygien ..

1 minute ago

Spain overtakes China virus toll with 3,434 deaths ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.