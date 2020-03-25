Russian Government to Help All Citizens Facing Difficulties Amid COVID-19 - Kremlin

The Russian government will provide assistance to all citizens facing difficulties in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

The official was asked whether the Kremlin was ready to open a "money box" referring to the Russian National Wealth Fund and provide all Russians with social payments. This measures, practiced abroad, has been recently supported by CEO of the Russian Nanotechnologies Corporation (RUSNANO) Anatoly Chubais, who noted that these payments must be provided only to those who is really in need.

"As for opening the money box, it depends on what we are calling the money box.

We should use professional terms here. Of course, the government holds relevant discussions and intends to help everyone facing difficulties in the light of COVID-19 crisis," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, on Tuesday, there was a meeting where possible measures to support the Russian economy, small and medium businesses, as well as ordinary citizens were discussed and this discussion will continue.

"If it is necessary, the state will use all the available tools ... Opening the money box is not the goal in itself. The goal in itself is to provide assistance and it will be provided," Peskov said.