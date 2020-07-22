Russian Government to Partially Compensate Citizens for Domestic Travels to Some Regions

The Russian government will compensate tourists from 5,000 to 15,000 rubles ($70-$212) for spending their holidays at destinations in a number of Russian regions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, adding that the authorities have allocated 15 billion rubles for the measure as part of a wider program to boost domestic tourism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Russian government will compensate tourists from 5,000 to 15,000 rubles ($70-$212) for spending their holidays at destinations in a number of Russian regions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, adding that the authorities have allocated 15 billion rubles for the measure as part of a wider program to boost domestic tourism.

"Last week, the government decided to allocate an additional 15 billion rubles for the development of domestic tourism. This money will be used for partial compensation of expenses for people who decide to take a vacation in the Russian regions before the end of this year.

The list [of regions] has already been compiled by [Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism]. The refund for tourists will be 5,000-15,000 rubles depending on the tour," Mishustin said, addressing the parliament's lower house.

The prime minister stated that the tourism industry was in a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was necessary not only to support the sector but also to provide conditions for its dynamic development.

According to Mishustin, tour operators have already received subsidies of about 3.5 billion rubles as part of the recovery plan.