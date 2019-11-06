Russian Government to Submit Bill Facilitating Citizenship to Lower House Before December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian government will submit a draft law to simplify procedures for Russian citizenship to the lower house before December , Leonid Kalashnikov, the chairman of the Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Contacts with Fellow Countrymen, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The bill, which will be a revolutionary in the field of citizenship, will be introduced before December," Kalashnikov said, specifying that simpler requirements will not obligate an applicant to renounce his citizenship before seeking a Russian one.

Kalashnikov also mentioned that the lower house will soon receive another legislative proposal that will be relevant for foreign students who currently study in Russia. According to Kalashnikov, a new version of a temporary residence permit will be prepared, which will allow foreign students to work while pursuing their degree.