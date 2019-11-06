UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Government To Submit Bill Facilitating Citizenship To Lower House Before December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:21 PM

Russian Government to Submit Bill Facilitating Citizenship to Lower House Before December

The Russian government will submit a draft law to simplify procedures for Russian citizenship to the lower house before December, Leonid Kalashnikov, the chairman of the Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Contacts with Fellow Countrymen, told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian government will submit a draft law to simplify procedures for Russian citizenship to the lower house before December, Leonid Kalashnikov, the chairman of the Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Contacts with Fellow Countrymen, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The bill, which will be a revolutionary in the field of citizenship, will be introduced before December," Kalashnikov said, specifying that simpler requirements will not obligate an applicant to renounce his citizenship before seeking a Russian one.

Kalashnikov also mentioned that the lower house will soon receive another legislative proposal that will be relevant for foreign students who currently study in Russia. According to Kalashnikov, a new version of a temporary residence permit will be prepared, which will allow foreign students to work while pursuing their degree.

Related Topics

Russia December Citizenship Government

Recent Stories

UNRWA Commissioner-General Karehubuhl Resigns Amid ..

4 minutes ago

US Coalition Kills Terrorist Who Smuggled Islamic ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Confirms Prevention of IAEA Inspector From Ac ..

8 minutes ago

Afghan Security Forces Arrest 4 IS Members Imperso ..

8 minutes ago

US Envoy Jeffrey to Visit Turkey for Talks With Of ..

8 minutes ago

European Particle Researchers Reappoint Fabiola Gi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.