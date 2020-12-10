Russian Government to Use Market Methods to Balance Food Prices - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Russian government will use market methods to ensure that prices do not grow too fast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

On Wednesday's meeting on the economy, President Vladimir Putin remarked on the recent sharp increase in food prices.

"It will be a market kind of regulation, with market methods.

The government will do it, obviously," Peskov said, when asked who would work on containing prices and what the business was to expect.

The spokesman added that the president had focused on the prices of domestic produce, which "had no reason to get so expensive."

"So, if it does get that expensive, plus sales margins, it means someone is getting heightened profits off of it," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the president learned of the situation from regular people as well as statistics agencies.