Russian Government Withdraws Amendments on Taxes, Says Technical Clarifications Needed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Russian government has withdrawn amendments on taxes, including on personal income tax for those working de jure in Russia from abroad, saying that some technical clarifications are needed, the government's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, we confirm. A number of technical clarifications must be made to the draft law before it is sent to the State Duma (the lower house)," the press service said.