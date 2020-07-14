Russian Government Works on International Air Travel Resumption - Kremlin

The Russian government is working on resuming the international air travel, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is already engaged in contact with foreign partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Russian government is working on resuming the international air travel, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is already engaged in contact with foreign partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Talks on the matter are ongoing all the time, the response center is working, [Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana] Golikova is working, and the government continues its effort, including contact with foreign partners on resuming the air travel. President [Vladimir Putin] certainly receives relevant reports," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin plans to hold talks with the cabinet or Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss plans on gradual air travel resumption.