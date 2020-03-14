UrduPoint.com
Russian Government's Measures To Counter COVID-19 Spread Effective - Matviyenko

Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Russian government's measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are effective and sufficient, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, said on Saturday.

"The [Russian] government takes all the necessary and sufficient measures to fight the coronavirus disease," Matviyenko said during a house session.

The speaker also warned against escalating panic in connection with the spread of the virus.

In addition, Matviyenko said that the authorities did not conceal any information related to the pandemic, and the Russian coronavirus response center was effectively dealing with the situation.

