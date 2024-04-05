Russian Governor In Intensive Care After Stabbing
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM
The governor of Russia's far northern Murmansk region has been taken to intensive care after being stabbed by a man on Thursday evening, local authorities said
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The governor of Russia's far northern Murmansk region has been taken to intensive care after being stabbed by a man on Thursday evening, local authorities said.
Andrey Chibis, 45, was knifed in the stomach outside a cultural centre in the town of Apatity, where he had been holding a meeting with local residents.
He is currently in "the intensive care and resuscitation department" of a hospital in the city of Murmansk, the region's authorities said on their Telegram channel.
"The condition of the governor is assessed as serious, but stable," it said, citing regional health minister Dmitry Panychev.
Chibis said in a video posted on Telegram from his hospital bed early on Friday that he had "come around" after undergoing surgery and that doctors had saved his life.
The attacker was detained and is expected to undergo forensic and "psychiatric examinations", investigators said.
"During interrogation, the man explained that he had committed the attack because he felt dislike for the governor, although he did not know him personally," they said.
Chibis is a member of the United Russia ruling party and has governed Murmansk region since 2019.
Recent Stories
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
More Stories From World
-
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy6 minutes ago
-
Russian forces up pressure on Ukraine's eastern front6 minutes ago
-
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told6 minutes ago
-
French schoolboy dies as Macron warns of teenage violence4 minutes ago
-
French schools must be protected from teenager violence: Macron4 minutes ago
-
'I am fine:' New York rattled by small earthquake4 minutes ago
-
Ukraine claims Russian planes destroyed in overnight drone attack4 minutes ago
-
UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to Gaza, rethink military tactics2 hours ago
-
Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat3 hours ago
-
Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May3 hours ago
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake4 hours ago
-
Russia says recent strikes response to Ukrainian attacks on energy4 hours ago