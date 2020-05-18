The Russian government has allocated more than 94 million rubles ($1.3 million) to consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor to finance the production of diagnostic tools for coronavirus to help countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, according to a document published on the legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Russian government has allocated more than 94 million rubles ($1.3 million) to consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor to finance the production of diagnostic tools for coronavirus to help countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, according to a document published on the legal information portal.

"To allocate funds from the Federal budget to Rospotrebnadzor in 2020 for financing the expenses of State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector ... related to the additional production of laboratory diagnostics for the new coronavirus infection to provide logistical support to European countries, Transcaucasia, Central and Southeast Asia, the middle East, Africa, South and Central America, in the amount of up to 94,211,630 rubles," the document says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was also instructed to inform the governments of the recipient states of the decision.