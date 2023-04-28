UrduPoint.com

Russian Gov't Allows Firms To Sell Russian Goods Stored Abroad With Zero VAT Starting 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Russian Gov't Allows Firms to Sell Russian Goods Stored Abroad With Zero VAT Starting 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a law on the application of a zero value-added tax (VAT) rate to Russian goods if they are sold from warehouses located in a foreign state outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a law on the application of a zero value-added tax (VAT) rate to Russian goods if they are sold from warehouses located in a foreign state outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The document is published on the Russian official portal of legal information.

It comes into force on January 1, 2025.

The law is intended to create conditions for increasing the exports of goods in the retail segment.

To confirm the validity of applying the zero VAT rate, the entrepreneurs will have to submit to the tax authorities a declaration for goods, documents on their payment, and a lease agreement for a warehouse located abroad from which the goods are sold.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Vladimir Putin January From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai ..

6 minutes ago
 Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

6 minutes ago
 IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zapo ..

IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

10 minutes ago
 Stocks hold up as eurozone economy ekes out growth ..

Stocks hold up as eurozone economy ekes out growth

10 minutes ago
 Taliban say ban on women working for UN 'internal ..

Taliban say ban on women working for UN 'internal social matter'

10 minutes ago
 UAE Banks Federation approves 2023 strategy for ba ..

UAE Banks Federation approves 2023 strategy for banking sector development

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.