MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a law on the application of a zero value-added tax (VAT) rate to Russian goods if they are sold from warehouses located in a foreign state outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The document is published on the Russian official portal of legal information.

It comes into force on January 1, 2025.

The law is intended to create conditions for increasing the exports of goods in the retail segment.

To confirm the validity of applying the zero VAT rate, the entrepreneurs will have to submit to the tax authorities a declaration for goods, documents on their payment, and a lease agreement for a warehouse located abroad from which the goods are sold.