(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian government approved a draft agreement with Minsk on the transport of Belarusian oil products via Russian ports, an official legal website said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Russian government approved a draft agreement with Minsk on the transport of Belarusian oil products via Russian ports, an official legal website said Tuesday.

Back in August, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he would divert the oil products from Lithuanian ports in response to Vilnius' criticism of his handling of the Belarusian presidential election and consequent protests. In December, Belarus suspended transit of oil products via the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda.