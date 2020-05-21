The Russian government has approved a set of measures for ensuring the stability of the defense industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes accelerated placement of state defense orders and financial risk hedging, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Russian government has approved a set of measures for ensuring the stability of the defense industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes accelerated placement of state defense orders and financial risk hedging, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russian Federation President [Vladimir Putin] has pointed to the need of absolute implementation of the state defense order even amid the restrictions aimed at containing coronavirus. The government has approved a set of immediate measures for ensuring the stability of the defense industry sector," Borisov said.

According to Borisov, the plan includes three major measures: accelerated placement of state defense order tasks, including state contracts signing with sole suppliers at benchmark prices for avoiding "price wars"; financial risk hedging, including 80 percent one-time prepayment instead of quarterly prepayments; and ensuring work load related to the state defense order amid the decreasing demand for civilian products.

"We plan to impose a moratorium on all kinds of inspections, except sanitary and epidemiological ones, until the end of the third quarter of 2020," Borisov said, adding that the cabinet also intends to grant to defense industry enterprises deferrals on paying fines and forfeits owed to governmental customers.

The Russian government is mulling the possibility to indemnify defense industry enterprises for the increase in foreign components price, triggered by the raising Dollar exchange rate, Borisov said.