Russian Gov't Bans State Procurement Of Number Of Goods From Outside EAEU

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:36 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on Sunday banning purchases through government procurement of a number of industrial goods from foreign countries, with the exception of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on Sunday banning purchases through government procurement of a number of industrial goods from foreign countries, with the exception of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries.

"Establish a ban on the admission of industrial goods originating from foreign states (with the exception of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union), for the purpose of procurement for state and municipal needs according to the list as per the appendix," the decree published on the government's website read.

Furthermore, the ban on deliveries from abroad does not apply to spare parts and consumables for machinery and equipment as well as to goods that are not produced in Russia and to purchases of less than one million rubles ($13,000).

The ban also excludes purchases for such Russian federal agencies as the Federal Security Service, Foreign Intelligence Service, the Interior Ministry, the National Guard and the President's administrative offices, according to the decree.

