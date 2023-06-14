UrduPoint.com

Russian Gov't Bans Suspension Of Airlines' Certificates Due To Financial Problems In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Russian Gov't Bans Suspension of Airlines' Certificates Due to Financial Problems in 2023

The Russian government prohibited on Wednesday the suspending of airlines' certificates until the end of 2023 in cases where an airline's economic and financial condition is unsatisfactory two quarters in a row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Russian government prohibited on Wednesday the suspending of airlines' certificates until the end of 2023 in cases where an airline's economic and financial condition is unsatisfactory two quarters in a row.

"It is prohibited until December 31, 2023, to suspend the operator certificates upon the decision of the Federal Air Transport Agency ... if the operator is in an unsatisfactory financial and economic state in two consecutive quarters," the government said.

After Russia started its military operation in Ukraine, Western countries introduced severe sanctions against Moscow. Among other things, the European Union banned the supplies of civilian aircraft and spare parts to Russia, and obliged leasing companies to rescind contracts with Russian airlines. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services were prohibited as well, with the EU, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries closing their airspace for flights from Russia.

