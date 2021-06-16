UrduPoint.com
Russian Gov't Considers Wiring All CCTV Cameras Nationally Into Single System - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:39 PM

The Russian government is considering setting up a geographic information system (GIS) called the National Video Surveillance Platform to unite all video surveillance systems and make it possible to access footage from any city camera across the country, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources

According to the outlet, the initiative in question is expected to cost 250 billion rubles (nearly $3.5 billion) and be developed in five years. The National Technologies LLC - a joint venture of Russia's state tech corporation Rostec and telecommunication provider Rostelecom - may be tapped for the project. Rostec would be in charge of the scheme's hardware part, and Rostelecom will deal with the software.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade told the newspaper that the initiative "comes from the industry." Rostec and Rostelecom declined to comment.

According to a source close to the project, it involves expanding the technology which is already being used in Moscow.

"The cameras that will be launched as part of GIS are planned to be equipped with computing modules...Thanks to this, the camera will independently recognize and record incidents, such as crimes, and only then send the video stream to the data center," the source explained.

According to the outlet, the cost of the project has grown from 97 billion rubles.

