Russian Gov't Delegation To Attend Mourning Events Following UAE Leader Death - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Russia will send a government delegation to the UAE on Monday to attend mourning events in connection with the death of Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arab country's late president, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The delegation leaves today (on Monday).

Its composition will be announced later," the source said.

The former president of the UAE, who was in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness on Friday. He was buried at the Al Bateen cemetery in Abu Dhabi on the same day, with members of the ruling Al Nahyan family taking part in the mourning procession.

