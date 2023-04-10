Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Gov't Delegation To Visit Cuba In May To Promote Economic Cooperation - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Russian Gov't Delegation to Visit Cuba in May to Promote Economic Cooperation - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) A delegation of the Russian government will visit Cuba in May with the goal of promoting the development of bilateral economic cooperation, First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Vasiliy Osmakov said on Monday.

"In order for Cuba to become not only a political but also an economic project, it is necessary to change the legislation there in a way to make it preferential for Russian investors," Osmakov told the Russian lower house.

This "project" will also require long-term financing and a facility to make it possible for Cubans to get revenue in rubles, the Russian official said, pointing out that this was an approach suitable for all "difficult markets.

"

"It is a kind of a triple project, which we will head to put together in May," he added.

In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Moscow to discuss various areas of bilateral cooperation.

The 19th session of the Russian-Cuban interdepartmental commission on cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology ended in November with an agreement on cooperation in higher education.

In January, the Cuban president met with a delegation of Russian entrepreneurs in Havana to follow up on agreements reached during his November visit to Moscow.

Related Topics

Technology Education Moscow Russia Visit Havana Vladimir Putin Cuba January May November Market All Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to Chairman of ..

11 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction announced as Strategic Partner to ..

26 minutes ago
 Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

40 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.