UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Gov't Endorses Agreement With Kyrgyzstan On Protection Of Military Correspondence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

Russian Gov't Endorses Agreement With Kyrgyzstan on Protection of Military Correspondence

The Russian government has approved the draft bill ratifying an agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation over the military postal and pouch communications, the cabinet said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The Russian government has approved the draft bill ratifying an agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation over the military postal and pouch communications, the cabinet said on Saturday.

The agreement between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in military liaison was signed in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek on March 28.

"To approve the draft Federal law 'On ratification of the Agreement between the government of Russia and the government of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in military postal and courier communications' and to submit it to the State Duma [lower house of Russia's parliament] in the designated order," the cabinet said in a press release about the decisions taken at the session on Thursday.

According to the text, the Agreement will regulate the legal framework of the Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation for the protection of military correspondence when delivered by couriers of the Russian Defense Ministry to the Russian military stations in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Related Topics

Russia Bishkek Kyrgyzstan March Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

WCO delegation visits Dubai Customs and views late ..

15 minutes ago

Azadi March: Inside story of Shehbaz Sharif's meet ..

17 minutes ago

Dr Hafeez Shaikh briefs global financial, investme ..

26 seconds ago

Maleeha Lodhi pays a farewell call on UN Secretary ..

1 minute ago

Govt economic team succeeds in reviving national e ..

1 minute ago

Family of Russia's Butina to Meet Her at Moscow Ai ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.