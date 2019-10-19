The Russian government has approved the draft bill ratifying an agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation over the military postal and pouch communications, the cabinet said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The Russian government has approved the draft bill ratifying an agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation over the military postal and pouch communications, the cabinet said on Saturday.

The agreement between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in military liaison was signed in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek on March 28.

"To approve the draft Federal law 'On ratification of the Agreement between the government of Russia and the government of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in military postal and courier communications' and to submit it to the State Duma [lower house of Russia's parliament] in the designated order," the cabinet said in a press release about the decisions taken at the session on Thursday.

According to the text, the Agreement will regulate the legal framework of the Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation for the protection of military correspondence when delivered by couriers of the Russian Defense Ministry to the Russian military stations in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.