Russian Gov't Extends Ban On Entry Of Foreigners Into Country Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

Russian Gov't Extends Ban on Entry of Foreigners Into Country Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Russian cabinet extended the ban on entry of foreign citizens into the territory of the country in connection with the unfavorable situation with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and allowed Russians with a residence permit in other countries to leave Russia.

A relevant resolution was published on the government website.

Earlier, the Russian government temporarily restricted traffic through automobile, railway, pedestrian, river and mixed checkpoints across the Russian border, as well as through the land section of the Russian-Belarusian border.

