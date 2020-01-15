Russian govt in shock resignation after Putin calls for reforms

Russia's government resigned in a shock announcement on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed a shake-up of the constitution

The announcement by Putin's longtime ally Dmitry Medvedev came after the president used his annual state of the nation address to call for a nationwide vote on a package of constitutional reforms.

The resignation raises deep questions about the long-term shape of Russia's political system and the future of Putin, who is due to step down at the end of his fourth Kremlin term in 2024.

A few hours after the Russian leader's address, Medvedev and Putin appeared alongside each other on national television to say the government was stepping down.

Medvedev said the constitutional proposals would make significant changes to the country's balance of power and so "the government in its current form has resigned".

"We should provide the president of our country with the possibility to take all the necessary measures" to carry out the changes, Medvedev said. "All further decisions will be taken by the president."Putin thanked Medvedev -- who also served as Russian president for four years from 2008 -- expressing "satisfaction with the results that have been achieved."