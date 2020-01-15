UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Govt In Shock Resignation After Putin Calls For Reforms

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:18 PM

Russian govt in shock resignation after Putin calls for reforms

Russia's government resigned in a shock announcement on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed a shake-up of the constitution

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Russia's government resigned in a shock announcement on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed a shake-up of the constitution.

The announcement by Putin's longtime ally Dmitry Medvedev came after the president used his annual state of the nation address to call for a nationwide vote on a package of constitutional reforms.

The resignation raises deep questions about the long-term shape of Russia's political system and the future of Putin, who is due to step down at the end of his fourth Kremlin term in 2024.

A few hours after the Russian leader's address, Medvedev and Putin appeared alongside each other on national television to say the government was stepping down.

Medvedev said the constitutional proposals would make significant changes to the country's balance of power and so "the government in its current form has resigned".

"We should provide the president of our country with the possibility to take all the necessary measures" to carry out the changes, Medvedev said. "All further decisions will be taken by the president."Putin thanked Medvedev -- who also served as Russian president for four years from 2008 -- expressing "satisfaction with the results that have been achieved."

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Netherlands discuss future pa ..

49 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 200, traded at Rs 89,400 per t ..

55 seconds ago

Protecting interests of public sector employees , ..

58 seconds ago

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police arrests ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.