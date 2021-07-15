(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Russian government was tasked to work on ways to support Belarus amid tough Western sanctions after a recent meeting between presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The press secretary of the Belarusian president, Natalya Eismont, said on Wednesday that Putin and Lukashenko instructed the governments of the two countries to develop a joint plan to counter Western sanctions.

"Indeed, the issues of supporting Belarus against the background of such strict sanctions, they were on the agenda. Instructions have been given to the governments that are working in this regard," Peskov told reporters.