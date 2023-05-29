UrduPoint.com

Russian Gov't Limits Mineral Fertilizers Export To 16.3Mln Tonnes From June To November

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Russian Gov't Limits Mineral Fertilizers Export to 16.3Mln Tonnes From June to November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Russian government announced on Monday that it had set quotas for the export of mineral fertilizers in the amount of 16.3 million tonnes from June 1 to November 30

"The government has decided to extend the quotas for the export of mineral fertilizers from Russia.

They will be valid from June 1 to November 30, 2023. The decision on this has been signed. The decision is aimed at maintaining sufficient volumes of fertilizers in the domestic market. The total volume of the export quota will be more than 16 3 million tonnes," the government said in a statement.

The quotas will not apply to the supply of fertilizers to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

