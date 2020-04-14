The Russian government is not currently discussing the possibility to introduce any changes into the procedure for citizens to exit the country and travel abroad after borders are opened again when the coronavirus pandemic is defeated, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Russian government is not currently discussing the possibility to introduce any changes into the procedure for citizens to exit the country and travel abroad after borders are opened again when the coronavirus pandemic is defeated, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I do not think we have anyone who wants to go abroad right now. And in principle, there can be no prohibitions because the right to freedom of movement is enshrined in our constitution. So I think we now need to ensure minimizing new cases and fatalities.

All the measures implemented by our government's response center are well known, and we are strictly guided by these decisions. No one certainly plans to introduce exit visas. I would have no worries regarding those who want to exercise their constitutional right, when such physical opportunities, including air travel, are restored," Lavrov told reporters.

Russia suspended regular and charter flights with foreign countries on March 27 amid the coronavirus pandemic.