MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) No further pension reforms apart from those already introduced are being planned in Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"When it comes to pension reform, all decisions have been made, laws adopted, and no changes are planned there.

No new pension reform is being prepared or even discussed in the government, nor in the administration, nowhere," Putin said.

Last year, Russia enacted legislation that raised the retirement age from 60 to 65 years for men and from 55 to 60 years for women.