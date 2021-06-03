(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Russian government has no intention to sweep under the rug the information about budgetary funds embezzlement at Vostochny spaceport, and personnel decisions and other measures will be soon implemented to address the problem, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Thursday.

"Certainty, not a single outrageous fact will be left without attention, everyone will get one's fairing.

Unfortunately, we face this problem for several years already, this is a fact and trying to hide it makes no sense ... Necessary personnel decisions, organizational events, tighter control over budgetary funds movement and spending, all these are the well-known measures that should be implemented," Borisov said, as aired by the RBC.

Borisov also noted that a special commission, headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, is currently making effort to speed up construction of the spaceport and to carry out costs audit.