Russian Gov't Orders Agriculture Watchdog To Limit Import Of Exotic Pets From China

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:02 PM

Russia's regulatory agency for agriculture Rosselkhoznadzor has been tasked with limiting the import and transit of exotic pets from China beginning March 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday

Russia's regulatory agency for agriculture Rosselkhoznadzor has been tasked with limiting the import and transit of exotic pets from China beginning March 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"Rosselkhoznadzor was tasked with ensuring by March 1 a timely restriction of import and transit of all kinds of exotic animals, insects and arthropods, as well as fish and hydrobionts, from China through the Russian territory," Golikova said.

The deadly crippling coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market of China's central Wuhan city where in addition to customary food fish and meat a selection of more exotic options was available for purchase, including bats, snakes and baby wolfs, among others.

