(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russian governmental bodies tasked with developing a concept for developing the transit potential of the Northern Sea Route must submit it to the Cabinet of Ministers by December 1, according to a document published on Thursday.

"By December 1, the government should be presented with a concept for developing the transit potential of the Northern Sea Route, which is being developed by (Russian state nuclear agency) Rosatom, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the decree, signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, said.

In addition, Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade and state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom to submit proposals for the construction of ice-class ships for the Northern Sea Route by December 1.

The Northern Sea Route is the shortest maritime way from Europe to Asia, as well as from Russia's west to east, stretching nearly 3,500 miles from the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait.