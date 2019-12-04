The Russian government will respond in kind to the extension by the Ukrainian cabinet of special duties on Russian goods, the necessary documents are being drafted and will be submitted for signing to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, government spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Russian government will respond in kind to the extension by the Ukrainian cabinet of special duties on Russian goods, the necessary documents are being drafted and will be submitted for signing to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, government spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Russian government will respond in kind. The corresponding documents are being drafted and will be submitted for signing to Dmitry Medvedev," Osipov said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian lawmaker of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksiy Honcharenko, said the Ukrainian cabinet had extended the special duty on Russian goods until December 31, 2020 in response to similar actions by Russia.