UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Gov't Plans To Respond In Kind To Ukraine Extending Duties On Goods - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:18 PM

Russian Gov't Plans to Respond in Kind to Ukraine Extending Duties on Goods - Spokesman

The Russian government will respond in kind to the extension by the Ukrainian cabinet of special duties on Russian goods, the necessary documents are being drafted and will be submitted for signing to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, government spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Russian government will respond in kind to the extension by the Ukrainian cabinet of special duties on Russian goods, the necessary documents are being drafted and will be submitted for signing to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, government spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Russian government will respond in kind. The corresponding documents are being drafted and will be submitted for signing to Dmitry Medvedev," Osipov said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian lawmaker of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksiy Honcharenko, said the Ukrainian cabinet had extended the special duty on Russian goods until December 31, 2020 in response to similar actions by Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia December 2020 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

7 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

19 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

43 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

46 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

2 hours ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.