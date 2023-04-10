The Russian government has presented an agreement on creation of a joint air defense system with Kyrgyzstan to President Vladimir Putin for subsequent submission to the parliament for ratification, according to a decree published on the official legal portal on Monday

"The Russian government decides to approve and submit to the Russian president for submission to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia for ratification the agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the establishment of the joint regional air defense system of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, signed in Moscow on August 16, 2022," the decree read.