Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Gov't Presents To Putin Deal On Creation Of Joint Air Defense System With Bishkek

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Russian Gov't Presents to Putin Deal on Creation of Joint Air Defense System With Bishkek

The Russian government has presented an agreement on creation of a joint air defense system with Kyrgyzstan to President Vladimir Putin for subsequent submission to the parliament for ratification, according to a decree published on the official legal portal on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Russian government has presented an agreement on creation of a joint air defense system with Kyrgyzstan to President Vladimir Putin for subsequent submission to the parliament for ratification, according to a decree published on the official legal portal on Monday.

"The Russian government decides to approve and submit to the Russian president for submission to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia for ratification the agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on the establishment of the joint regional air defense system of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, signed in Moscow on August 16, 2022," the decree read.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Kyrgyzstan August Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Biden, First Lady Pray for Victims of Louisville S ..

Biden, First Lady Pray for Victims of Louisville Shooting, Call on Congress to A ..

5 seconds ago
 Toll rises to five in French building collapse

Toll rises to five in French building collapse

20 seconds ago
 Al Wahda, Baniyas and Al Ain qualify for under-18s ..

Al Wahda, Baniyas and Al Ain qualify for under-18s finals of Jiu-jitsu President ..

27 minutes ago
 KP cabinet demands simultaneous polls of NA & PAs

KP cabinet demands simultaneous polls of NA & PAs

23 seconds ago
 Notices issued to 400 vacant plot owners to contro ..

Notices issued to 400 vacant plot owners to control dengue; Commissioner

25 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse F ..

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival will compr ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.