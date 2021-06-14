UrduPoint.com
Russian Gov't Proposes Simplifying Temporary Residence Permits For Foreign Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:29 PM

The Russian government said on Monday it would submit to the lower house, the State Duma, a bill removing the red tape in the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreign students

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The Russian government said on Monday it would submit to the lower house, the State Duma, a bill removing the red tape in the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreign students.

"This applies to foreign residents studying at Russian state universities or carrying out scientific work.

According to the bill, students will be granted temporary residence immediately for the entire period of their study, as opposed to only three years, like before. Apart from that, within the period of three years after finishing their studies, these students will be able to obtain a permanent residence permit in a simplified manner," the statement read.

The purpose of the initiative is to free the foreign students and Russian universities from processing unnecessary documents and ultimately save time, according to the government.

The bill was approved at a government meeting last Thursday.

