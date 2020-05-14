UrduPoint.com
Russian Gov't Says Allocated $316.1 Mln To Airlines To Make Up For COVID-Related Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:20 AM

Russian Gov't Says Allocated $316.1 Mln to Airlines to Make Up for COVID-Related Losses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Russian government has allocated 23.4 billion rubles ($316.1 million) to support Russian airlines in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the cabinet said in a statement.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to support air carriers.

"Domestic airlines will receive 23.4 billion rubles in compensation for losses associated with the spread of the new coronavirus infection. Such a resolution was approved by the government," the statement said.

